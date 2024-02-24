Hyderabad: Car crashes into cycling track at Nanakramguda; driver absconding

Hyderabad: In another incident of threat to the lives of bicyclists in the city, a car lost control and drove into the solar roof cycling track in Nanakramguda.

At 4 am on Saturday, February 24, the car broke a median of the solar panel roof over the cycling track at Nanakramguda before it crashed onto the footpath, driving over the cycling track.

A car loses control, crashes into #Nanakramguda's solar roof cycling track at 4 am on Saturday, February 24. It breaks the median and drives over the cycling track before crashing onto the footpath. pic.twitter.com/eC2YKtcTuh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 24, 2024

This is not the first case of cars crashing into the cycling track. Cycling enthusiasts in the city have expressed concern over the incident, stating that their lives are not safe despite the construction of the cycling track.

The driver of the car, which did not have a number plate, is currently absconding.

It seems car and oil lobby is intentionally trying to destroy this beautiful cycling track. Such vehicles should be immediately taken and crushed. Driver should be asked to bear all the cost of destruction. — Jasvinder Singh (@Jasvind71999966) February 24, 2024

The three-lane cycling track at Nanakramguda is 23-km long and comprises parking spaces for cycles and cars, food trucks, washrooms, and more. It is 4.5m in width and possesses five recreational hubs in the midway. With over 16,000 solar panels, the panel over the cycling track can generate up to 16 MW of power.