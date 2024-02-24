Hyderabad: Car crashes into cycling track at Nanakramguda; driver absconding

Bicycling enthusiasts in the city have expressed concern over the incident stating that their lives are not safe despite the construction of the track.

24th February 2024

Hyderabad: In another incident of threat to the lives of bicyclists in the city, a car lost control and drove into the solar roof cycling track in Nanakramguda.

At 4 am on Saturday, February 24, the car broke a median of the solar panel roof over the cycling track at Nanakramguda before it crashed onto the footpath, driving over the cycling track.

This is not the first case of cars crashing into the cycling track. Cycling enthusiasts in the city have expressed concern over the incident, stating that their lives are not safe despite the construction of the cycling track.

The driver of the car, which did not have a number plate, is currently absconding.

The three-lane cycling track at Nanakramguda is 23-km long and comprises parking spaces for cycles and cars, food trucks, washrooms, and more. It is 4.5m in width and possesses five recreational hubs in the midway. With over 16,000 solar panels, the panel over the cycling track can generate up to 16 MW of power.

