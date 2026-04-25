Hyderabad: Car flips at Filmnagar, driver surrenders

Hyderabad: A Mercedes-Benz car crashed into an electric pole in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar on Friday, April 24, and flipped, after which the driver surrendered.

The impact of the collision was severe, damaging the front of the car. The Jubilee Hills police identified the driver as Akash. The accident occurred in the afternoon, after which Akash left the car on the spot.

After being alerted, the Jubilee Hills police arrived at the spot, removed the vehicle and cleared the traffic. Akash surrendered to the police, claiming that the accident occurred after he lost control of the car.

Also Read Hyderabad: BMW car crashes into median at Filmnagar

However, the police conducted a test to ascertain whether the driver was inebriated, but he was not under the influence of alcohol.

A Mercedes-Benz car crashed into an electric pole in Hyderabad's Film Nagar area on Friday, April 24, and flipped after which the driver surrendered.



The impact of the collision was severe, damaging the front of the car. The Jubilee Hills police identified the driver as Akash.… pic.twitter.com/WD1tUyeGi5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 25, 2026

He was booked for rash and negligent driving under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).