Hyderabad: CARE hospitals partners with StanPlus to provide ambulance service

Hyderabad: City-based CARE Hospitals group on Friday signed a deal with StanPlus to deliver an efficient Emergency Response Service across Hyderabad.

StanPlus is India’s largest emergency medical service platform. As part of this agreement, the five branches including Banjara Hills, Nampally, Malakpet, Hi-Tech City, and Musheerabad will have one ALS ambulance each in addition to one more ALS that will also be deployed at CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills outpatient center.

The partnership between CARE Hospitals & StanPlus is a major step towards strengthening the emergency medical services (EMS) ecosystem in Hyderabad, a press release said.

StanPlus via its state-of-the-art technology, prompt response mechanism and trained paramedics will be able to get to critical patients on time and easily extend life-saving services like triaging and vital sharing during the “golden hour.”

This will allow people calling for CARE hospitals at the five branches to connect with the first respondents who will then examine the condition of the patient on call and categorise it as a critical and non-critical case while also directing the callers on how to respond till the ambulance reaches the spot. On identifying it as a critical case, the ambulance reaches the patient in less than 15 minutes and instructs CARE hospitals to start medical procedures in parallel to ensure timely medical care, the press release stated.

Elaborating about the partnership, Group CEO, of CARE Hospitals, Jasdeep Singh, said “We are delighted to announce our partnership with StanPlus to handle our ambulance network across Hyderabad. CARE Hospitals has been delivering high-quality healthcare with a patient-first approach for over 25 years while Stanplus is taking giant strides towards fixing the gaps in the Indian healthcare infrastructure by providing seamless emergency medical services.”

“This association will further strengthen our position in Hyderabad as a leading healthcare facility for emergency and critical care. Together, we will be best placed to provide greater accessibility and timely emergency care services to our patients,” he added.