Hyderabad: Case booked against Harish Rao’s relatives for cheating

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against BRS MLA Harish Rao’s relatives by the Miyapur police for under sections relating to trespassing, cheating, and intimidation related to the unlawful sale of flats in a multi-storied residential complex.

The accused have been named as Thanniru Gowtham, Boinapally Venkateshwar Rao, Gone Raj Kumar Goud, Garapati Naga Ravi, Jamapanna Prabhavati, and Tanniru Padmaja Rao.

According to the complaint, Dandu Latchi Raju, who holds a registered General Power of Attorney (GPA), has been in peaceful possession of a plot of land in the Matrusri Cooperative Housing Society since 1980. The complaint details a joint venture with J Prabhavathi, who owns an adjacent plot, to develop both properties into a multi-storied residential complex.

They reportedly secured building permissions and entered into a contract with JVR Constructions to undertake the project.

In November 2016, the complainant and Jamapanna Prabhavathi sought a housing loan from Karur Vysya Bank, with Raju providing his original sale deed as part of the process. Although the loan was sanctioned, it was not utilized effectively.

Also Read Telangana cabinet meeting to discuss key issues on Wednesday

After construction began, Prabhavathi and her late husband allegedly sold several flats (Flat Nos. 102, 202, 302, 402) to Fasmo Hospitality Services and another flat to Tanniru Padmaja Rao without Raju’s knowledge or consent. These sales were executed using an unregistered supplementary agreement purportedly created for the purpose of obtaining an occupancy certificate.

The complainant accuses Fasmo Hospitality Services and Prabhavathi of fraudulently misusing his original sale deed and other documents, leading to the illegal sale of the property. Raju was reportedly coerced into signing agreements and blank cheques under duress, which were later misused to claim payments for services not rendered.

The complainant filed several reports with the Miyapur police station in 2019, 2020, and 2021 regarding unauthorized sales and fraud, but no action was taken.

Now, A case has been registered under 420,448,504,506 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code.