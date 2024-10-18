Telangana cabinet meeting to discuss key issues on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Telangana State Cabinet meeting is scheduled for 4 pm on Wednesday at the Secretariat, under the leadership of chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Several critical issues impacting the state’s governance and public welfare are expected to be addressed during this meeting.

Musi Project

One of the significant topics for discussion is the Musi project. This project is aimed at addressing water management and river restoration.

Dharani portal

Another item on the agenda is the Dharani portal, the state’s online land registration system.

Health and ration cards

The Cabinet will also deliberate on the distribution and management of health and ration cards. With these cards playing a vital role in ensuring citizens’ access to healthcare services and essential food supplies, the decisions made in this regard could have a direct impact on people’s welfare.

The state cabinet is likely to make crucial decisions on these matters, which will contribute to enhancing the state’s governance, and public welfare systems.