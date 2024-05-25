Hyderabad: Case registered against duo for drinking on Nagole road

Hyderabad: Following mild tension between a group of walkers and two people who were found drinking alcohol in a public place on the LB Nagar-Nagole main road on Friday, May 17, the Nagole police has registered a case against them.

Following mild tension between a group of walkers and a man and a woman who were found drinking alcohol in a public place on the LB Nagar-Nagole main road on Friday, May 17, the Nagole police has registered a case under Section 341, and 504 of the IPC. pic.twitter.com/k0HRWkeeUB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 25, 2024

The duo, a man and his woman friend, were booked for misbehaving with senior citizens and charged under Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restrain), and 504 (punishing a person who willfully offends someone and provoke them) of the IPC.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, a young man and woman can be seen arguing with senior citizens who were questioning their whereabouts. The man seems to be holding an alcohol bottle in his hand. The duo got into a verbal duel with people and asked them to mind their own business. It is not clear where exactly in Nagole the incident transpired.

In the middle of the argument, the young lady, whilst seemingly walking away, also tried to snatch the phone of one person. Enraged, the other people surround the lady and eventually force the two to sit in the car. One of the senior citizens, who was visibly angry, forcefully pushes the man back in the car and raises his hand, gesturing that he would hit him if the duo would not leave.