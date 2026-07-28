Hyderabad: Caterer held for harassing customers over payment

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old man was arrested by Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Police on Monday, July 27, for allegedly harassing the clients of his catering service. The accused allegedly abused customers over phone calls, used caste-based slurs in some instances, and posted defamatory and offensive content against them on social media.

The accused has been identified as Mudiraj Vannuru Swamy, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur currently residing in Masab Tank.

According to the police, the accused had started a catering business in 2022, offering staff for functions and events on a contractual basis. However, several customers later complained that the workers were unprofessional, citing poor dressing, late arrival at venues and unsatisfactory service. As a result, some customers either withheld payment or refused to pay the agreed charges.

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This prompted the accused to make abusive phone calls to customers and publish defamatory and offensive posts about them on various social media platforms. One such client, against whom the accused had allegedly used caste-based slurs, approached the RGIA Police, and a case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Swamy is allegedly involved in several similar cases, including eight cases registered during 2026 under Jawaharnagar, Madannapet, Bachupally, Meerpet, Gachibowli, Kothur, Kukatpally and RGIA police stations.

Besides these, 12 more cases were registered between 2023 and 2025 in Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates. The cases relate to allegations including criminal intimidation, online abuse, stalking, defamation, identity-related offences and offences under the Information Technology Act.