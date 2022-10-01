Hyderabad: Caught for drunk driving, man removes clothes

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Malakpet on Friday, a man allegedly removed his clothes after being caught drunk driving.

The incident occurred at Malakpet- Dilsukhnagar road when the man tried to escape checking. He was caught, following which an argument ensued between the accused and the police. In no time the accused began removing his clothes.

The man alleged that the police had abused him, which angered him and hence he resorted to such antic.

The police then informed the family regarding the incident and handed the man to them. over to them. A case has been registered.