Hyderabad Express to operate as Superfast Express from October 1

Published: 1st October 2022
Hyderabad: The Train no. 17032/17031 Hyderabad–CST Mumbai – Hyderabad Daily Express has been speeded up and converted from Mail/Express to Superfast Express with effect from October 1 with revised numbers 22731/22732.

The speed of train has been improved so that passengers can be taken to their destination in a relatively shorter period.

Consequent to the change in the status of the train to Superfast Express, Superfast Surcharge will be collected from the passengers, who have already booked tickets on this train prior to making this change.

The applicable superfast surcharge amount (Sleeper Class – Rs. 30, 3A & 2A Class – Rs. 45) due from the passengers who booked their tickets earlier would be shown in the charts against the passengers concerned.

According to a release here on Friday, passengers are requested to co-operate with Railways while collecting the difference of fare due to up-gradation of train to superfast category.

