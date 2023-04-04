Hyderabad: CB-CIB obtains details of encroachments on Waqf properties, court cases

Hyderabad: During the ongoing CB-CID investigation of waqf properties in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the details being obtained by the CBCID officials include the occupants and the current position of waqf properties. Apart from this, the details of the ongoing cases in the courts are being obtained.

15 questions have been asked in the form which is being referred by the CBCID officials to the custodians of waqf properties and the answers to these questions are being obtained in the presence of the investigation officials.

It is said that in these 15 questions, in addition to the name of district mandal, the name of the institution and the details of the gazette and whether the property is mortgaged or not are being enquired.

It is being asked to find out the name and address of the custodian or custodian of the mortgaged property as well as to write down the details of the survey numbers of the mortgaged property. Apart from this, it has been asked to answer about the details of the possessions and persons under the possession of the properties.

In the ongoing investigation by the CBCID, apart from Sajjada (custodian) or Mutawalli (Caretaker), the details of the cases pending in the District Civil Tribunal and the High Court were also requested. The current position of the waqf property, whether it has been illegally sold or not.

It is reported that the CBCID officials have obtained the details of the frozen disputed properties across the state on district-wise basis from the Telangana State Waqf Board and prepared the report by collecting all the information related to these properties.

Regarding the report to be prepared by CBCID, officials said that the investigation was completed under the memo number C.No.1938/C6/GOW.CID/TS2021-22 issued on February 22, 2022. According to the sources, this CBCID has contacted the complainants on the suspended properties across the state and obtained the complete details from them.