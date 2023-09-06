Hyderabad: CBI arrests joint DG of foreign trade in bribery case

Published: 6th September 2023 7:26 pm IST
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three persons including a Joint Director working in the office of the Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Visakhapatnam (JDGFT) and a section head working in the office of JDGFT and Managing Director of a private company based at Hyderabad in a bribery case.

A case was registered against a Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Visakhapatnam, a Section Head working in the office of JDGFT at Regional Authority of DGFT, Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and a Managing Director of a private company based in Hyderabad.

It was alleged that the said public servants were demanding and collecting huge amounts of bribes from the consultants for issuing new Import Export Certificates as well as for its renewals and other related licenses through consultants/conduits.

On obtaining information, the CBI laid a trap. The Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Visakhapatnam was apprehended for demanding and collecting a bribe of Rs. 4 Lakh, and the section head, working in the office of JDGFT for demanding and collecting a bribe of Rs.50, 000 from the Managing Director of a private company based at Hyderabad.

The bribe giver (MD of said private company) was also apprehended.

An investigation is going on

