Hyderabad: CBI conducts raids on child pornography transmitters

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches in Hyderabad as part of Operation Megh Chakra in connection with two instances involving the downloading and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

After registering two cases under the IT Act based on information obtained from Crime Against Children (CAC), a section of Interpol, Singapore, which had received the same from New Zealand police, the CBI conducted searches at 59 sites in 21 states. It was claimed that several Indian nationals were involved in the distribution, downloading, and transmission of CSAM using cloud-based storage.

Saturday’s action was also a follow-up to the CBI’s Operation Carbon last year against online CSAM. During the searches, more than 50 suspects’ electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptop computers, were confiscated, with preliminary examination utilising cyber forensic techniques purportedly finding a large quantity of CSAM in several electronic devices.

The suspects were being questioned about the CSAM discovered on their electronic devices to identify the kid victims and perpetrators.