Hyderabad: Traffic advisory ahead of Ind-Aus T20I on Sunday

Hyderabad: The city police released traffic restrictions in view of the third Twenty20 International game between India and Australia on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

VIP pass holders should enter the stadium at Gate No. 1 on the Tarnaka side and drive to the A and C parking blocks before continuing.

VIP pass holders should proceed to Doordarshan – Ramanthapur – Gate No. 1 from the Amberpet side to enter the stadium and park their cars in the A and C parking blocks.

VIP pass holders should proceed to Uppal X Road, Survey of India, Ek Minar, Gate No. 1, enter the stadium, and park their cars in A and C parking blocks if they are coming from Nagole or Warangal highway.

According to the officials, A and C vehicle permit holders are urged to only use Habsiguda – Uppal Road.

Common Parking:

NGRI Gates I through III leading to Stadium Metro Parking.

Within the Genpact service road and the Genpact to NGRI Metro Station road, in the direction of The Hindu office lane.

The Cinepolis basement, inside Modern Bakery, Shakti detergent open area, DSL open area, and Ave Maria International School

Amma Bhagavan Seva Lane, Eenadu Office Lane, KV School to DSL, LG Go-down to NSL structure.

The traffic police have warned against parking on the main route between Uppal Junction and Genpact.

Heavy vehicle travel will be restricted between 4 p.m. and 12.30 a.m. from Nagole, Chengicherla Cross Road, NFC Bridge, Habsiguda, and Ameerpet.

Likewise, cars travelling from Street No. 8 Habsiguda to Ramanthapur via the Ek Minar towards LG Godown road will not be permitted.

Parking places for players, spectators, and duty officers on, Right and left sides of the stadium.

‘C’- Parking, NSL East County, Open land at MRO office, Genpact Office lane, TS IALA Parking, Penguin Textile parking area, NGRI Gate No.3 to SOI, Pavement, Genpact to NGRI Metro station, Kendriya Vidyalaya to DSL both sides, Genpact to NGRI Metro Station, Cinepolis DSL building, Eenadu Office lane, Amma Bhagavan Seva lane, Modern Bakery parking, Ave Maria School.