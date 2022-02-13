Hyderabad: Central govt hindering development of SCB, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Municipal Administration and Urban development, KT Rama Rao, continued his attack against the union government by claiming that the Centre was blocking development in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

The minister said, “While the state government wants to lay new roads, develop nalas, give pattas and provide 20,000 litres of free drinking water a month to every household, it is unfortunate that the union government is closing roads, obstructing us from giving pattas to economically weaker sections and not allocating the land for construction of skyways and road widening.”

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works in the Assembly segments of Sanath Nagar, Secunderabad Cantonment, and Kukatpally on Saturday, Rama Rao said the State government had made multiple requests to the Union government for the last eight years, raising different developmental issues of the SCB each time, but there had been no action from the Centre at all.

“I once again request the union government to support the State government in executing developmental works in SCB. If they cannot extend support, they should at least refrain from creating hurdles due to political malice so that people living in the SCB areas do not suffer,” he said.

Rao said the state government was willing to donate land in place of Defense land that had to be purchased for different developmental projects, as well as grant pattas to the needy, but the Centre had yet to reply to the offer.

“Regardless of whether the Union government backed it or not, the state administration will continue to strive for the well-being of people living inside the SCB limits,” said KTR.

Earlier, the Minister stated that in Hyderabad, development and harmony go hand in hand, unlike in certain other parts of the nation where there is unnecessary fighting among people.

“Under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, roads have been developed, drinking water supply has been boosted, and a slew of other projects have been undertaken. People in Hyderabad live in unity and brotherhood,” he said after laying the foundations for SNDP works worth Rs 61 crore and a multipurpose event hall in Pattigadda, near Begumpet.