Hyderabad: Centre provides CRPF security to Razakar movie producer

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday, March 21, announced a 1+1 CRPF security to Razakar movie producer and BJP leader Guduru Narayana Reddy after he filed a complaint over allegedly receiving phone calls from unknown individuals issuing threats.

The contentious movie was released on March 15 in Telugu, Hindi and other languages.

Razakar faced legal challenges, but ultimately, the Telangana High Court cleared its release.

A petition was filed in the Telangana High Court by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), seeking directions to prevent the release of the Razakar movie.

Advocate Afsar Jahan, Vice President of APCR’s Telangana Chapter, represented the organization’s interests in the High Court.

Jahan expressed concerns that the movie could hurt the sentiments of both Hindus and Muslims. The advocate further stated that the movie portrayed the Muslim community in a demonized light.

After hearing the arguments, the bench noted that the film had received an ‘A’ certificate from the censors. Additionally, the court highlighted the appellate remedies available within the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The court directed the petitioner to exhaust such remedies before seeking recourse in the high court.

Yata Satyanarayana, the director of Razakar previously stated that the film aims to educate the new generation about the events that occurred in the Hyderabad State for 13 months following India’s Independence.