Bandi Sanjay urges Telangana govt to make Razakar movie tax-free

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the Telangana government on Tuesday to endorse and facilitate the screening of the Razakar movie by granting entertainment tax exemption.

He further stated, “Unlike the previous BRS regime, which created hurdles while making the film, we hope the new government which calls for “Change”, will ensure that the movie is screened and history reaches to wider audience.”

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Telangana High Court by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), seeking directions to prevent the release of the Razakar movie.

Advocate Afsar Jahan, Vice President of APCR’s Telangana Chapter, represented the organization’s interests in the High Court.

Jahan expressed concerns that the movie could hurt the sentiments of both Hindus and Muslims. The advocate further stated that the movie portrayed the Muslim community in a demonized light.

After hearing the arguments, the bench noted that the film had received an ‘A’ certificate from the censors. Additionally, the court highlighted the appellate remedies available within the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The court directed the petitioner to exhaust such remedies before seeking recourse in the high court.

Recently, the Razakar movie was released in Telugu, Hindi and other languages.

Produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy and directed by Yata Satyanarayana, the director previously stated that the film aims to educate the new generation about the events that occurred in the Hyderabad State for 13 months following India’s Independence.

