Hyderabad: Centre set example to world by banning PFI, says Amit Shah

Hyderabad: The 74th RR batch of Indian Police Service trainee officers marched out of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Sunday.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, attended the event.

The ‘Dikshant Parade’ featured 195 officer trainees, including 166 IPS officer trainees and 28 officer trainees from different countries.

Six Bhutanese, eight Maldivese, five Nepalese, and ten Mauritius police officers are among the overseas trainees.

NIA is expanding across the country now, NIA & NCB expansion has helped in controlling criminals involved in Narcotics & terrorism. Crimes related to terrorism, narcotics & economic offences being monitored on National database: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Officer trainees will obtain post-graduate degrees for the first time as part of the SVPNPA Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NALSAR, and officer trainees from other nations would receive Diploma certificates after completing their training.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Home Minister stated that the country’s internal security is always a struggle and that many steps are in place to counter threats.

He stated that by banning the Popular Front of India, the government set an example for the rest of the globe.

Amit Shah said that the policing aspects have changed from unidirectional to multidimensional, and officers must accept new challenges and take appropriate action to address the concerns.