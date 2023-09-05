Hyderabad: Chaderghat, Moosarambagh bridges closed for traffic

Hyderabad: As heavy rains continued in Hyderabad and surrounding areas on Tuesday and Musi began overflowing, the authorities closed two causeway bridges at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh for traffic on Tuesday evening.

As the flow of water into the catchment areas increased, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) authorities on Tuesday lifted 12 crest gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir.

HMWS&SB managing director Dana Kishore has issued an alert asking people living in areas along the Musi to stay alert. With the lifting of more floodgates, more water will be discharged downstream, which may affect the residents. The Water Board has also alerted the administrations of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts along with the GHMC and police.

Due to heavy rains over the last two days, the twin reservoirs — Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar — have been receiving more water. Due to this, the water levels of the two reservoirs have increased and reached full tank level.