Hyderabad: Chain snatcher arrested by Jagadgirigutta police

Hyderabad: The Balanagar police apprehended a person involved in the chain-snatching act in the early hours on Friday.

A complaint was registered on 17 September by M Kunuru Roja, a resident of Papireddy Nagar, Jagadgirigutta, under the Cyberabad police commissionerate. The victim said she was physically assaulted by a person who came on a scooty while she was throwing garbage outside her house.

The accused reportedly misbehaved with her by holding her neck and snatching her gold necklace which she was wearing. The man also tried snatching her earrings but failed, after which he escaped. The woman then cried and called for help.

Based on the complaint received, the Jagadgirigutta police registered a case and started searching for the accused. The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Balanagar zone, formed two teams to carry out the searches and apprehended the accused at Devamma Basthi, Jagadgirigutta on Friday.

The man was identified as Bikar Singh, 23, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Medchal District. He confessed his crime during interrogation. The police recovered a gold necklace, a Honda vehicle, and a cell phone from the accused.