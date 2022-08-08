Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta flyover to be inaugurated by KTR soon

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta flyover will be inaugurated soon by Telangana IT minister Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR). The flyover’s extension works were taken up at a cost of Rs 50 crore and its length was increased by 500 meters. The project is taken up under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

The existing Chandrayangutta flyover is 480 meters long and another 500 meters have been added to improve road connectivity. The flyover exists on the inner ring of Hyderabad, connecting Aramgarh to Santoshnagar and LB Nagar.

Huge traffic flow from Hyderabad is seen on the Chandrayangutta flyover everyday. People working in the IT corridor in Madhapur and Gachibowli use the route it reach offices because it is traffic free.

The GHMC standing committee had approved the Chandrayangutta flyover in 2018 and it was to be completed in one year. However, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Lack of coordination with HMWSSB and TSSPDCL for sewage pipelines and electric wire and poles also reportedly added to it.

After inauguration the flyover will reduce travel time of motorits as two junctions can avoided.