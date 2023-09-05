Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta police arrest conman, cars worth Rs 1.2 cr seized

The police recovered eight cars - a Tata Altroz XE, Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – 3, Maruti Swift and Maruthi Baleno from his possession.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 5th September 2023 4:02 pm IST
Man arrested for ejaculating on minor girl in Delhi Metro train
Representational image

Hyderabad: A conman who cheated car owners after taking their cars on rent was arrested by the Chandrayangutta police on Tuesday. The police seized eight cars of different brands and models all valued at Rs 1.2 crores from him.

A resident of Sanathnagar, Mohammed Aslam Nawaz, 33, under the pretext of renting a car on a monthly basis, conned N Sai Ram, 35, who works at Airtel and is a resident of Cherlapally.

“Nawaz paid rent for the car for a few months following which he cut all communication with Aslam. He then mortgaged the car and spent the money lavishly,” said DCP South East Zone, Ch Rupesh.

MS Education Academy

He cheated several people by adopting a similar modus operandi.

Based on a complaint, the Chandrayangutta police booked a case against him under Sections 420 and 406 of IPC. He has been arrested and produced before the magistrate.

The police recovered eight cars – a Tata Altroz XE, Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – 3, Maruti Swift and Maruthi Baleno from his possession.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 5th September 2023 4:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button