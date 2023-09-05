Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta police arrest conman, cars worth Rs 1.2 cr seized

Hyderabad: A conman who cheated car owners after taking their cars on rent was arrested by the Chandrayangutta police on Tuesday. The police seized eight cars of different brands and models all valued at Rs 1.2 crores from him.

A resident of Sanathnagar, Mohammed Aslam Nawaz, 33, under the pretext of renting a car on a monthly basis, conned N Sai Ram, 35, who works at Airtel and is a resident of Cherlapally.

“Nawaz paid rent for the car for a few months following which he cut all communication with Aslam. He then mortgaged the car and spent the money lavishly,” said DCP South East Zone, Ch Rupesh.

He cheated several people by adopting a similar modus operandi.

Based on a complaint, the Chandrayangutta police booked a case against him under Sections 420 and 406 of IPC. He has been arrested and produced before the magistrate.

The police recovered eight cars – a Tata Altroz XE, Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – 3, Maruti Swift and Maruthi Baleno from his possession.