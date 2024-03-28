Hyderabad Chengicharla violence: BJP MLA Raja Singh house arrested

While the clash itself ended on March 24, the BJP and other Hindu groups have been dragging the Chengicharla incident out over the last four days.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 28th March 2024 3:44 pm IST
BJP MLA Raja Singh receives death threats from unknown numbers
BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal T Raja Singh was placed under house arrest on Thursday to prevent him from going to Chengicherla village where a communal clash took place after Holi revellers played songs with a DJ outside a mosque four days ago on March 24. The legislator said he planned to go there to distribute groceries among the affected Hindu families.

Raja Singh planned to go to Chengicherla and distribute groceries among affected Hindu families.
“Police barricaded the village and didn’t allow anyone to come out. I planned to go but 10 Inspectors came and told I am put under house arrest,” he said.

Raja Singh claimed that attacks on Hindus are continuing in Telangana despite a change in government. “People of Telangana by mistake elected the Congress government thinking they would be protected from AIMIM and Muslim attacks,” he said. A day earlier ex-Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay also tried to reach the village but was prevented from doing so by the Rachakonda police.

MS Education Academy

Also Read
Muslims in Chengicherla came from foreign countries: BJP’s Hyderabad candidate

While the clash itself ended on March 24, the BJP and other Hindu groups have been dragging the Chengicharla incident out over the last four days. Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members on March 25 had held a protest after the incident. Similarly, other BJP leaders including Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha have also made inflammatory statements on the incident.

Raja Singh on Thursday asked the police to “withdraw the cases filed on Hindus” at Chengicharla by the Medipally police immediately and arrest all the people who attacked Hindus who were celebrating Holi.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 28th March 2024 3:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button