Muslims in Chengicherla came from foreign countries: BJP’s Hyderabad candidate

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Madhavi Latha, said on Monday that she will approach the Union government and urge them to verify the credentials of the Muslim residents of Chengicherla village in Medchal district of Telangana.

The statement comes after some people were injured in a clash between two communities at Chengicherla on Sunday night. Cases have been registered against both the clashing groups at Medipally police station.

Madhavi Latha said the numbers of Muslim families in Chengicherla have grown significantly in the past two years and it needs to be probed. “They have bogus Aadhar cards and other documents. All of them came in the span of two years from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and settled here. The Muslims attacked Hindu women who were celebrating Holi in the village,” she claimed.

According to BJP's Hyderabad candidate, Muslims living in Chengicherla have come from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. "That is why Amit Shah ji is bringing CAA" pic.twitter.com/Lwz26awJ2Q — Jibran Nazir | جبران نزیر (@JibraanDar) March 25, 2024

Madhavi Latha said the attacks on Hindu was a planned conspiracy to evict the Hindus from the village. “This is why there is a need for CAA,” she said.

The BJP leader said the police did not take suitable action against the persons who attacked Hindus during Holi festival and booked the accused under small Sections to dilute the case.

The Hindu population that comprises SC/ST community is deprived of 2BHK houses by the government and only Muslims benefitted. “Are the Hindus not entitled for government housing schemes,” she asked.