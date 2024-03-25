Hyderabad: VHP condemns ‘attack’ on Hindus in Chengicharla clash

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) here has condemned the alleged attack on Hindus at the Pittala Basti of Chengicherla village in Ghatkesar on Sunday. Pagudakula Balaswamy, VHP campaigner, in a statement said the ‘attack’ by Muslims at Chengicherla village, Medchal district, ẉas ‘shocking’.

The VHP demanded the state government to “immediately register criminal cases” against Muslim groups and punish the perpetrators of the alleged attack. They claimed that the police were witnesses in the incident which took place in the night off March 24, wherein an issue ensued after a group of Holi revellers played songs with a DJ outside a mosque.

Muslims praying inside objected and an argument ensued between both sides. The Medipally police intervened and had resolved the matter. However, it was followed by a protest from Hindu groups on Monday or morning, wherein protestors tried to march to the point where the incident took place. The cops however foiled the attempt.

Sunita Rammohan Reddy, state vice-president of the VHP Bhanu Prasad, and Bajrang Dal workers visited the ‘injured’ victims. They warned that they will “not be complacent” if Hindus are attacked.

Balaswamy said it is surprising that such atrocities are happening in the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, which is actually represented by chief minister Revanth Reddy. Telangana goes to polls in May for the Lok Sabha polls. The state has 17 Parliament constituencies, of which three – Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Mlakjgiri – fall in the city limit.