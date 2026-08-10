Hyderabad chicken biryani irks Bajrang Dal in UP

Saharanpur: Bajrang Dal has raised objections to a “Hyderabad Chicken Centre” serving biryani “mixed with chicken” in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, citing the “strict” ban on sale of non-vegetarian food during Sawan.

A video from Monday, August 10 shows Bajrang Dal members Ajay Prajapati and Rudra Mishra at the restaurant along with police officials seen inspecting the site.

“Sakt aadesho ke baad bhi Deoband ke andar yeh Hyderabad Chicken Point centre hai jahapar khule aam chicken bikra hai (Despite strict orders, the ‘Hyderabad Chicken Point’ in Deoband is openly selling chicken),” said the Bajrang Dal member.

“Prashasan itna sakt hone ke baad bhi inlogo ki itni himmat hai ki khule aam chicken bech rahe hain biryani me milakar (Even with the administration taking such a tough stance, these people dare to openly sell chicken mixed into biryani),” he added.

Regulations during Sawan enforce ban on non-veg items

The restaurant, located in the Deoband area, clearly states that it serves non-vegetarian food. However, the heightened surveillance during the ongoing Sawan, specifically on Kanwar routes, has forced non-vegetarian establishments to comply with the directions.

Authorities have directed traders not to sell meat, chicken, fish and other non-vegetarian food along designated routes during the pilgrimage and warned of legal action for violations.

Multiple similar incidents have been reported across Uttar Pradesh, where authorities have even demolished restaurants for selling chicken biryani.

Restaurant demolished for serving chicken biryani

On Saturday, August 7, police were notified that chicken biryani was being sold at a shop near the old Roadways bus stand in Bahedi, Bareilly. Despite an earlier warning, the shop was found operating. The police subsequently detained the shopkeepers, identified as Salman, a resident of Lodhipur, and Raees.

A JCB was later brought to the spot, and the shop’s tin shed and counter were removed, Bahedi Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh told PTI.

Bajrang Dal members bought a kilo of Biryani to confirm it was chicken Biryani. Confronted the owners and tipped-off the police in Bareilly, UP. The shop was later bulldozed. https://t.co/5KWGVShof9 pic.twitter.com/2ik92hQAK8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 9, 2026

Police raided another shop near the bakery area and detained two persons for the same reason. Authorities said the traders had already been warned against selling non-vegetarian food during the Kanwar pilgrimage but allegedly continued to operate.

CO Singh defended the action, stating instructions regarding the sale of non-vegetarian food along major routes during Sawan had already been issued, and further violations would invite action as per law.

(With inputs from PTI)