Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Monday, February 23, said the decision to ban the sale of meat and fish near religious places, educational institutions or crowded locations was made in a bid to stop “violent tendencies” in children.

Talking to reporters about the ban, Sinha said the decision displays the policy direction of the state government and was taken after consulting the Urban Development Department and intellectuals during public outreach programmes.

“The new government’s new initiative clearly reflects the changing character of Bihar. In meetings held within the Urban Development Department and during Jan Kalyan Samvad interactions with intellectuals, a concern was raised, which we have taken seriously — that from the perspective of public health, social harmony and preventing violent tendencies among children, the open sale of meat and fish near educational institutions, religious places and crowded public spaces affects sentiments and disturbs the sanctity of the environment,” said Sinha.

Although he clarified that the government had no qualms about an individual’s food preferences, the Bihar Deputy CM emphasised that regulatory rules must be followed. “We have no objection to anyone’s food habits. However, social harmony must not be disturbed and sentiments associated with sanctity must not be hurt,” he said.

“No one’s feelings should be offended, and contaminated products should not harm public health. With this concern, we have directed that rules be strictly followed. If they are not complied with, action will be taken,” he added.

There is no significant scientific evidence supporting this claim. However, India faces a widespread, often overlooked protein deficiency, with nearly 60 to 70 per cent of the population not getting adequate protein, NDTV reported.

Under the Bihar Municipal Act 2007, to operate a meat shop, obtaining a licence under Section 345 is mandatory. An individual can be fined or their products can be seized if violations are reported.

Following the ban, officials have been ordered to inspect meat and fish shops in urban areas, verify their licences and relocate those with valid permits such as slaughterhouses. The shops are also required to be screened from public view using curtains or glass panels.