Telangana HC asks state to draft policy on meat outlets near temples, schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, February 3, directed the state government to formulate a uniform policy regulating the sale of meat and non-vegetarian food within 100 metres of temples, educational institutions and hospitals, citing concerns related to public sentiment, hygiene, traffic management and law and order.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued the directions while hearing a writ petition filed by a Hyderabad-based restaurateur, Bipin Ramdas, who alleged harassment by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police officials.

Petitioner alleges selective targeting

The petitioner alleged that his restaurant was being selectively targeted despite several similar establishments operating in the same area.

During the hearing, it was submitted on behalf of the petitioner that police personnel had detained workers at the restaurant on the grounds that the establishment was functioning without proper permission.

The petitioner argued that the action was arbitrary and discriminatory.

Govt opposes plea

Opposing the plea, the government informed the court that the non-vegetarian kitchen was located within close proximity of a Hanuman temple, which had led to objections from the local community and raised apprehensions over public order.

The GHMC also flagged traffic-related issues in the area and stated that it had not recommended the grant of a permanent licence to the establishment.

The civic body further informed the court that the restaurant was operating on a temporary licence and was serving non-vegetarian food.

Court seeks comprehensive guidelines within 4 weeks

Taking note of the submissions, Justice Reddy directed the Principal Secretaries of the Municipal Administration and Home departments to prepare comprehensive guidelines within four weeks.

The court observed that the policy could include a requirement for obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the local police station before permitting meat outlets in sensitive locations.

Pending the formulation of such guidelines, the court ordered that the petitioner shall not run the non-vegetarian restaurant.