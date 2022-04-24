Hyderabad: Chided by mother over losing money on betting, youngster ends life

Hyderabad: Upset over being scolded by his mother for allegedly wasting money on cricket betting, a young man, died by suicide at Madhapur, on Friday.

The police identified the deceased as Chella Pawan Kumar, a native of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. The police said that Kumar spent most of his time and money on cricket betting and had lost Rs 1 lakh to his habit.

The police further said that he ran a tea shop Siddique Nagar area of Madhapur. Kumar lived in a rented house with his mother. He took to betting recently a few days ago and withdrew Rs 5000 from his mother’s account without her knowledge.

Upon learning of the cash withdrawal, his mother chided him. Upset over the scolding Kumar hung himself to the ceiling fan in his room and ended his life. The Madhapur police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.