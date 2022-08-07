Hyderabad: Chided by parents for being unemployed; man dies by suicide

Pavan was upset over constantly being pressurised to get a job.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th August 2022 12:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Pahadisharif, a man allegedly died by suicide after being chided by his parent for being unemployed.

The deceased identified as 26-year-old P.Pavan Kumar was a resident of Mailardevpally. The police said that Pavan was upset over constantly being pressurised to get a job. However, he did not land a job even after being chided.

Following an argument with his parents over the same issue, Pavan visited his friend, who was staying in a rented room at Sriram Colony in Pahadishareef and hanged himself. The police have registered a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code(CrPC) and the investigation is underway.

