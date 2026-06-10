Hyderabad chief engineer sent to judicial custody in DA case

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings Department Engineer-in-Chief Mohan Naik was on Wednesday, June 10, sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Naik has been sent to the Chanchalguda jail. On Tuesday, June 9, the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Naik following raids at 16 locations regarding the case. The ACB alleged that Naik amassed assets worth Rs 17.94 crore beyond his known sources of income.

According to ACB officials, the case was registered under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The officer is accused of acquiring substantial assets through alleged corrupt practices during his tenure in government service.

During the raids, officials unearthed assets with an estimated official value of Rs. 17.94 crore. The ACB stated that the actual market value of the properties is likely to be significantly higher.