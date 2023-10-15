Hyderabad: Chikkadpally inspector suspended over TSPSC aspirant’s suicide case

The inspector faced disciplinary action in connection with the suicide of M Pravalika, and the subsequent protests in the Ashok Nagar area

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 15th October 2023 10:28 pm IST
Inspector P Naresh

Hyderabad: The recently-appointed Hyderabad police commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, on Sunday suspended inspector P Naresh of Chikkadpally police station due to his alleged dereliction of duty concerning the tragic case of a TSPSC aspirant’s suicide.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The inspector faced disciplinary action in connection with the suicide of M Pravalika, and the subsequent protests in the Ashok Nagar area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chikkadpally police station.

Also Read

Following the suicide incident, a large number of students organised a protest on Ashok Nagar’s main road, leading to heightened tensions in the area. Opposition parties contended that the young girl’s death resulted from the continuous cancellation of competitive group exams by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

MS Education Academy

However, the police department issued a clarification, indicating that Pravalika was grappling with personal challenges, as she was in a romantic relationship with a boy named Shravan. He allegedly deceived her and got engaged to another girl, which caused immense distress for Pravalika and, ultimately, the tragedy that unfolded.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 15th October 2023 10:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button