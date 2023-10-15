Hyderabad: Chikkadpally inspector suspended over TSPSC aspirant’s suicide case

Hyderabad: The recently-appointed Hyderabad police commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, on Sunday suspended inspector P Naresh of Chikkadpally police station due to his alleged dereliction of duty concerning the tragic case of a TSPSC aspirant’s suicide.

The inspector faced disciplinary action in connection with the suicide of M Pravalika, and the subsequent protests in the Ashok Nagar area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chikkadpally police station.

Following the suicide incident, a large number of students organised a protest on Ashok Nagar’s main road, leading to heightened tensions in the area. Opposition parties contended that the young girl’s death resulted from the continuous cancellation of competitive group exams by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

However, the police department issued a clarification, indicating that Pravalika was grappling with personal challenges, as she was in a romantic relationship with a boy named Shravan. He allegedly deceived her and got engaged to another girl, which caused immense distress for Pravalika and, ultimately, the tragedy that unfolded.