Hyderabad: Children’s Day at Numaish today; what’s special?

Hyderabad: The 46-day-long Numaish by All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society which began on January 1, is hosting Children’s Day today, January 31, which begins at 4 pm.

This year, as many as 2,400 stalls have been set up on the Numaish Maidan in Nampally for the annual exhibition. Every day the exhibition will be open for visitors from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

However, on weekends and holidays, Numaish will be open from 4 pm to 11 pm.

Though the exhibition society has not changed ticket prices and visiting hours and planned to end Numaish in Hyderabad on February 15, the managing committee has the right to extend the duration.

What’s specials on Children’s Day at Numaish

For special occasions, additional activities are planned to cater to the people, including festivals and reserved days as such.

For Children’s Day at Numaish, various competitions have been organised for children including watercolour painting, rangoli colours, flower arrangements etc.

Numaish exhibition in Hyderabad

The All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES) has allotted stalls to traders and various business organisations from different parts of the country to sell their products at the Numaish fair in Hyderabad.

The exhibition, not limited to shopping but also combining commerce and business with recreation and relaxation, is expected to attract 25 lakh visitors.

To ensure the safety of visitors, the exhibition society has implemented security measures, including CCTV surveillance, over 500 personnel, an on-site police station, fire safety, etc.

