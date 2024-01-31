Video: Woman assaults TSRTC bus conductors in Hyderabad; complaint lodged

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place in Hyderabad, a woman assaulted Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus conductors.

The woman, reportedly in a drunken condition, not only created a nuisance on the bus and used abusive words but also kicked TSRTC bus conductors.

In the video that is making rounds on social media, the woman can be heard saying that the issue started over the change for Rs 500.

In an incident that took place in Hyderabad, a woman assaulted Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus conductors.



The woman, reportedly in a drunken condition, not only created a nuisance on the bus and used abusive words but also kicked TSRTC bus conductors.



In… pic.twitter.com/ZncD45N00a — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 31, 2024

Also Read Video: Two TSRTC buses catch fire in Hyderabad

During the altercation, the woman can be heard threatening the conductors of the bus that belongs to Hayatnagar Depot-1, Hyderabad.

Following the incident, a complaint has been filed by the TSRTC official at LB Nagar police station.

హయత్‌నగర్ డిపో-1కు చెందిన ఇద్దరు కండక్టర్లపై ఓ మహిళా ప్రయాణికురాలు నానా దుర్భషలాడుతూ దాడికి పాల్పడిన ఘటనను టీఎస్‌ఆర్టీసీ యాజమాన్యం తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తోంది. ఈ ఘటనపై రాచకొండ కమిషనరేట్‌ ఎల్బీనగర్‌ పోలీస్‌ స్టేషన్‌లో ఆర్టీసీ అధికారులు ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు. ఆ కేసును పోలీసులు దర్యాప్తు… — VC Sajjanar – MD TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) January 31, 2024

The MD of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar, tweeted, “The management of TSRTC has made it clear that if such incidents are committed against the staff who are performing their duties efficiently with commitment, they will not be ignored at all.”