Hyderabad children’s home supervisor accused of assaulting 7 more boys

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old supervisor at a state-run Children’s Home for Boys in Saidabad, who was earlier arrested for “sexually assaulting” a 10-year-old boy, is suspected of abusing seven other inmates, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint filed by the boy’s mother, a case was initially registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on October 11, following which the supervisor was taken into custody.

“During investigations, it was found that he had sexually assaulted eight minors, including the 10-year-old boy, over the past six months to a year,” a police official said.

The police have registered three cases against the supervisor, who remains in jail.

The 10-year-old boy had been admitted to the home as a child in need of care and protection, as he was out of school and not a child in conflict with the law (CCL). He allegedly faced repeated assaults since May and disclosed the abuse to his mother while at home during the Dussehra vacation, police said.

The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights recently conducted a comprehensive inspection of the home. Commission members and staff interacted with the children to assess living conditions, welfare, and overall safety.

“The enquiry aimed at ensuring protection of child rights and compliance with all relevant child welfare norms,” a press release said.