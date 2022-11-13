Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival to present play on Nov 19

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival in collaboration with Popsicle Productions will showcase Every Brilliant Thing, a play, to be staged at The Club Botanika on November 19.

The play is said to be a moving and intimate piece pushing people to celebrate and witness the joy in everyday objects The play has been produced by QTP Productions.

For ages 14 years and over, this 70-minute play tells the story of a young boy’s attempt to combat his mother’s depression with a list of all the “wonderful things” in the world worth living for.

About Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival

In over 12 years it is said to be the largest children’s theatre festival in India having hosted performances by over 25 major Indian troupes and addressing lakhs of children and adults in Hyderabad.

These include award winning groups, both national & international, such as Katkatha Puppet Art Trust, Katja Lindeberg Productions (Norway) Swangvale, Dur Se Brothers, Gillo Repertory, Akvarious Productions, Surabhi Natya Mandali, Working Title, Theatre Nisha, Tahatto and National School of Drama’s Theatre in Education and more.

Numerous NGOs have also participated free of charge at the Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival with hundreds of children from Teach for India, Make a Difference, Pustakaar, R.K Home for Girls, Adhya Educational Society, Ayush Nilayum, NeoLife, Aradhana home, Youngistaan, etc. HCTF also holds multiple workshops for kids, teenagers, teachers as well as theatre professionals.