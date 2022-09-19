Hyderabad: Chilkalguda police arrest thief, recover Rs 40,000

Hyderabad: Chilkalguda police on Monday arrested a man accused of stealing a sum of Rs 40,000 from a person in the Gandhi Hospital in the city.

A man named Ramulu filed a complaint with the Chilkalguda police on Sunday, stating that money was missing from his possession.

According to his complaint, Ramulu’s son Praveen was admitted to the Gandhi hospital for treatment. Therefore, he gave his sister Manga a sum of Rs 90,000 in two bundles of cash. He slept outside the hall room for the night.

In the morning, he came back to the room to find that one bundle was missing from the bag of cash. He enquired with the staff and all the patient attendants to no avail.

The police conducted an investigation and arrested Mohammed Kareen (35) from the emergency ward in Gandhi Hospital.