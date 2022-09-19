Hyderabad: Chilkalguda police arrest thief, recover Rs 40,000

A man named Ramulu filed a complaint with the Chilkalguda police on Sunday, stating that money was missing from his possession.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 19th September 2022 2:11 pm IST
Telangana: Farmer kills son over money in Nizamabad, arrested
Representational image

Hyderabad: Chilkalguda police on Monday arrested a man accused of stealing a sum of Rs 40,000 from a person in the Gandhi Hospital in the city.

A man named Ramulu filed a complaint with the Chilkalguda police on Sunday, stating that money was missing from his possession.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Man murdered in moving car at Balapur

According to his complaint, Ramulu’s son Praveen was admitted to the Gandhi hospital for treatment. Therefore, he gave his sister Manga a sum of Rs 90,000 in two bundles of cash. He slept outside the hall room for the night.

MS Education Academy

In the morning, he came back to the room to find that one bundle was missing from the bag of cash. He enquired with the staff and all the patient attendants to no avail.

The police conducted an investigation and arrested Mohammed Kareen (35) from the emergency ward in Gandhi Hospital.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button