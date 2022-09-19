Hyderabad: Man murdered in moving car at Balapur

Hyderabad: A 25-year man who is a resident of Wade e Saleheen in Shaheennagar Balapur was murdered in a moving car by four of his friends late on Sunday night.

Salam Khan, the deceased, went to a hotel in a Presso car with Syed Amer (24), Mohd Zaheer (20), Mohd Mahaboob (22), and Shaik Sohail (21), after which the incident took place.

All of them are residents of Wade e Saleheen Shaheennagar. The hotel was closed and they were returning to their colony.

Amer, Zaheer, Mahaboob and Sohail picked up a quarrel with Salman in the car while going towards Errakunta. In the ensuing melee, Salam was stabbed with knife and he died on the spot. All the accused then parked car at Green City Shaheehnagar, and fled away.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and a dog squad along with a Clues team visited the crime scene. The police is verifying CCTV footage as well and four teams have been formed to arrest the killers.