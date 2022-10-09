Hyderabad: Chocolates, snacks distributed in Old City’s Milad un Nabi rally

Hyderabad: Thousands of people participated in the Milad un Nabi rally taken out in the old city by Sunni United Forum of India and Qadria International Organization.

The rally organized by SUFI started from Dargah Quadri Chaman Falaknuma after passing through Aliabad, Nagulchinta, Shalibanda it reached Charminar around 1 PM.

Thousands of people participated in the rally and many small processions from Kalapather, Jahanuma, Misrigunj, Chandrayangutta, Pahadishareef, Shaheennagar, Vattepally, Bahadurpura and Tallabkatta joined the main procession at Charminar.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali flagged off the rally at Charminar. The rally passed through Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Nayapul, Salar Jung Museum, Darulshifa, Mandi Mir Alam and ended at Volga Hotel junction.

Small processions were taken out in Rajendranagar, Saroornagar, Yousufguda, Erragadda, Banjara Hills Zehra Nagar, First Lancer, Golconda, Santoshnagar, Malakpet, Musheerabad, Warisguda, and Bowenpally.

Mass distribution of chocolates, biscuits, wafers, and snacks to children was done on the streets and main roads by people. “It is a joyous occasion. I bought two packets of chocolates and distributed them among the children. The smile on their faces is a thing that motivates you to repeat the task again next year,” said Syed Jaweed, a school teacher from Misrigunj.

Food camps for the public were liberally organized in colonies and main roads at Shalibanda, Charminar, Madina Building, Dabeerpura, Yakutpura, Falaknuma, Mir Alam Mandi, Nampally, Aghapura, Mehdipatnam and Golconda among other areas.

A religious meeting was organized by Tameer e Millat at Exhibition Grounds. Eminent Islamic scholars participated and addressed the gathering.

On the occasion a blood donation camp was organized at State Central library Afzalgunj. It was organized for the 13 th consecutive year by Imam and khateeb of the Shahi Masjid at Public Gardens, Ahsan bin Mohammed Al Hamoumi and 700 people donated blood at the camp. Blood donation camps were conducted by various other social organizations and political leaders.