Hyderabad: Rape accused choreographer Jani Master sent to judicial custody

Hyderabad: Tollywood choreographer Jani master accused of sexual assault was on Friday, September 20 sent to 14-day judicial custody.

It is to be noted that the choreographer, whose actual name is Shaik Jaani Basha was booked under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor dancer in 2019 when she was 15. The accused will remain in custody till October 3; he has been shifted to Chanchalguda prison.

The victim, who is now 21, alleged that the assaults began 5 years ago, and filed a complaint on September 11 at the Raidurgam police station, in a sealed cover.

On September 19, the Cyberabad special operations team arrested Basha from Goa. Jani Master, a national award-winning choreographer and a member of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, has been distanced from party activities by the party after the FIR.

The victim alleged that Jani had been harassing and sexually assaulting her over the past six years since she started working alongside him.

She claimed that during every shoot or whenever the opportunity would arise, Basha exploited and sexually assaulted her.