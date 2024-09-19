Dance choreographer Jani Master held in sexual assault case

Hyderabad: Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, who has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him, was arrested, police said on Thursday.

Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani, was arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad police where he will be produced before a local court, a senior police official told PTI.

He will be brought to Hyderabad after obtaining a transit warrant from the court.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the Narsingi police.

Jani has been accused of sexually assaulting a female choreographer who worked alongside him.

The 21-year-old victim, who was 16 years old in 2019 when the alleged assaults began, filed a complaint on September 11 at the Raidurgam police station in a sealed cover.

Jani Master, a national award winning choreographer and a member of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, has been distanced from party activities by the party after the FIR.

The victim alleged that Jani had been harassing and sexually assaulting her over the past six years since she started working alongside him.

She claimed that during every shoot or whenever the opportunity would arise, Basha exploited and sexually assaulted her.

With inputs from PTI