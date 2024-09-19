Raja Singh calls for action against Jani Master over assault allegations

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T. Raja Singh has demanded that Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty take stringent action against choreographer Jani Master, who is accused of sexually assaulting, harassing, and threatening an assistant choreographer.

Raja Singh alleged that Jani Master was practicing ‘love jihad’ and forcing the assistant choreographer to convert to his religion.

“A thorough probe must be conducted to find out how many women Jani Master has exploited under the pretext of giving them a break in the industry,” said Raja Singh.

He called for Bollywood to check for such unsocial elements in the industry and take action against them; otherwise, Bollywood risks gaining a bad reputation globally.

He urged victims to come forward and report such incidents and assured them of his support.