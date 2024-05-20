Hyderabad: ‘Chudidar gang’ breaks into house in in SR Nagar, steals cash, gold

When the family's maid arrived on Saturday morning, she discovered the lock had been broken

Published: 20th May 2024 6:51 pm IST
Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation, and upon examining CCTV footage, they spotted 'chudidar gang' known for their distinctive attire

Hyderabad: Two burglars disguised as women wearing chudidar and masks broke into a flat in SR Nagar on May 18. They reportedly stole four tolas of gold, Rs 1 lakh in cash, and a laptop. 

According to the reports, on the night of May 18, K Venkateshwar Rao, a private employee, residing in Akruthi Arcade Apartment in the Czech Colony, left for Ongole, Andhra Pradesh along with his family. When the family’s maid arrived on the morning of Saturday, she discovered the lock had been broken.

Rao subsequently reported the burglary to the police. Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation, and upon examining CCTV footage, they spotted ‘chudidar gang’ known for their distinctive attire.

