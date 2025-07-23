Hyderabad: CID clarifies role of IAS, IPS officers in HCA probe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday issued a statement to clarify the ongoing investigation into the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The case involves serious allegations of forgery, cheating, and misuse of funds by some office bearers.

Amid rumours about the involvement of IAS and IPS officers in HCA elections, the CID clarified that no officer has voting rights in their official capacity. Their participation in the electoral process, if any, is solely through their membership in affiliated clubs.

“Speculation about voting rights of IAS and IPS officers is baseless and ignores the rules related to club membership,” the CID said in its statement.

The investigation, which includes charges of criminal breach of trust, is being actively pursued by the CID. Officials said further updates will be shared as the inquiry progresses.

The clarification was issued by Charu Sinha, Additional Director General of Police, CID, Telangana.