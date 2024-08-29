Hyderabad: Cigarette butts, gutkha packets litter Dammaiguda children’s park

Packets of tobacco products were found near the benches of the park.

Published: 29th August 2024 8:10 pm IST
Dammaiguda park littered

Hyderabad: The residents of Dammaiguda municipality have expressed concern and appealed to the authorities to keep the children’s park in the area litter-free, via videos posted on social media platforms.

A video posted on X shows cigarette packets and ghutkha packets lying around on the premises of a children’s park in 17th Ward Dammaiguda Municipality, suburban Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to the locals, littering not only defaces the public park but also poses a threat to children getting introduced to harmful tobacco products such as cigarettes and ghutkha, proven to cause diseases such as cancer.

