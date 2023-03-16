Hyderabad: CII-CIES inaugurated at T-hub

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary to the state government Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the CII Centre of Excellence for Innovation Entrepreneurship and Startups (CIES) at T-hub on Thursday.

The center will work with the ecosystem stakeholders to increase startups focussing on innovation and entrepreneurship skill sets. It is a resource platform that has translated into a co-creating, co-innovating workspace.

Inaugurating the center, Ranjan said, “Eight years ago, the government of Telangana very consciously decided to make Hyderabad a startup hub. Since then the government has consciously collaborated with external talent to exemplary institutions. As envisaged, the CIES will become a corner stone for the startup movement.”

Also Read Hyderabad: CS asks officials to make proper arrangements for Ugadi at Ravindra Bharathi

The CII Centre of Excellence for Innovation Entrepreneurship and Startups (CIES) offers targeted programs throughout the year with training and educational programs, incubation and acceleration programs, and corporate engagement for innovation and scaleup agenda.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for corporate accelerator programmes with Apollo Hospitals, Elico Ltd, Skoda Auto and Vedanta.