Hyderabad: CS asks officials to make proper arrangements for Ugadi at Ravindra Bharathi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary, A Santhi Kumari instructed the officials to make extravagant arrangements for the Ugadi celebrations to be organized at Ravindra Bharathi on March 22.

The State government will organize the ‘Shubhakruth Nama Samvatsaram’ program at Ravindra Bharathi. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to participate in the program.

A meeting with officials was held on Thursday to discuss the arrangements planned for the program. Advisor to the government K V Ramanachary and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary asked all officials who are participating in the function to wear traditional attire.

She directed the Department of Culture Telangana to make proper arrangements for stage decoration, the printing of invitation cards, seating arrangements and a ‘Kavi Sammelanam’ in the evening at the venue.

Santhi Kumari also instructed the Police to provide adequate security and prepare a parking plan so as to avoid inconvenience to the general public. Officials were also instructed to provide uninterrupted power supply, arrangements of signage and illumination at important government buildings on March 21 and 22.