Hyderabad: CISF women showcase heroism at 54th Raising Day Parade

Hyderabad: Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art for the battlefield was displayed by women personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during their 54th Raising Day Parade in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The raising day was held outside the National Capital Region for the first time where the women personnel performed summersault, leaving the audience awestruck.

The brilliant aura of the stupendous showcase of "KALARIPAYATTU- Martial Art" by CISF women personnel captivated the hearts of the gathering & responded with thunderous of applaud.

Martial arts in addition to the stunts with sticks, swords, and shields were performed with clinical precision.

The CISF commando units along with their K9 units also gave a demonstration to the spectators on the anti-sabotage operations in an industrial establishment.

While two personnel take a position at a vantage point to give fire cover to their colleagues from enemies, commandos showcased their room-storming skills after charging the doors or windows and rescuing hostages.

The fire wing of the CISF in coordination with the State Fire Department displayed their fire extinguishing skills by using the drone and robotic monitors that can be used in cases of chlorine gas leakage, transformer fire in a thermal power station, LPG pipeline blast, and benzene tank fire.

The rescuing personnel evacuated industrial workers and shifted them to the ambulance for medical assistance while ensuring fire-fighting.

Spectacular demonstrations of the fire fighting skills of the CISF fire personnel, during the 54th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Hyderabad.

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah while being present at the occasion said that the CISF will safeguard crucial ports and airports in the country as it has been doing for the past 53 years.

Shah lauded CISF for its work in strengthening India’s economy and said that Naxalities and terrorists are under control due to CISF.