Hyderabad: Citizens asked to register their pets on MyGHMC app

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is encouraging all pet owners in its area to register their pets using the MyGHMC app.

This free registration process aims to provide pet owners with vital information and support while promoting responsible pet ownership. By registering, owners will receive important reminders regarding vaccinations and deworming schedules.

The app will also keep users informed about pet-related regulations, socialization tips, and their responsibilities as pet owners.

To achieve full registration, GHMC is organizing pet registration drives with the help of its entomology staff.

Pet owners are urged to take this opportunity to register their dogs through the pet animal license feature on the MyGHMC app.