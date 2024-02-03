Hyderabad: Citizens to march for constitutional values, democracy on Sunday

Hyderabad: Two Hyderabad-based prominent platforms of concerned citizens and people organizations, Jana Gana Mana Abhiyan and Telangana for Peace and Unity, will organize a march to protect constitutional values, democracy, and communal harmony on Sunday, February 4.

The march is intended to promote the values of preserving the Constitution and communal harmony will begin at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, at 4 p.m. and culminate at Dr. BR Ambedkar Statue, Tank Bund, until 6 p.m.

One of the convenors told Siasat.com, “We inspect the situation of our country, and based on that, we organize marches every year to spread awareness and to protect the constitution and communal harmony of our country.”

Also Read CBI raids on house, office of activist Harsh Mander draw online ire

“As the general elections are approaching, some political elements may attempt to spark communal riots. Recently, we witnessed violence in Mumbai and many other places following the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. We are striving to keep Telangana free from this chaos and urge everyone to understand the importance of protecting our constitution,” he added.

He further said, “While many social activists are being troubled without any authentic reasons, we are initiating this march as a movement to oppose all the communal forces in Hyderabad. Last year, we launched a similar campaign in Hyderabad because some political leaders throughout India were spreading communal hate through their speeches.”

Before ending the march, the speakers will read out the preamble of the constitution before the gathering. Social activists Prof. G. Haragopal and Prof. Kodandaram will also take part in the event, he noted.