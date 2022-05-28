Hyderabad: City cops awarded for displaying acts of kindness

Hyderabad: Several Police officials of Hyderabad were awarded for the virtue of kindness they displayed on duty by the city police commissioner C V Anand here on Saturday.

One of the recipients, Traffic Homeguard Syed Shafiuddin posted at Mirchowk traffic police station helped an 80-year-old woman who was facing difficulty going back home after completing work at the S J Rotary. The home guard dropped her home in his vehicle.

In another act of kindness, Constable Priyanka of Kharkhana police station took care of an old lady who lost consciousness due to sunstroke. Constable Priyanka took her to the police station and offered her food and water.

Assistant sub-inspector of police B Ramakrishna Rao of Abids police station dropped a school girl at her home safely. The girl was in distress as she was unable to contact her parents after appearing for her SSC exam at Basheerbagh.

Constables T Narasimha and A Ramu from the Dabeerpura police station swiftly responded to a distress call and saved a person who attempted to commit suicide.

Cash rewards and appreciation certificates were presented by the commissioner of police. “Our officers set up examples of humanity by helping the ones in distress. This is indicative of the compassionate hearts of our officers and their commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens, regardless of circumstances,” the commissioner said.